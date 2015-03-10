By Shadia Nasralla
VIENNA, March 10 The U.N. nuclear watchdog IAEA
expects more information soon from Iran on its nuclear programme
after progress in talks parallel to Tehran's negotiations with
six world powers, a senior agency official said on Tuesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran is at least
six months behind in providing technical information on the
nature of its neutron calculations and alleged experiments on
explosives that could be used for an atomic device.
This inquiry runs parallel to Tehran's talks with six world
powers to curb its nuclear work in exchange for lifting economic
sanctions. Diplomats have voiced concern there would be little
progress in these talks until that political deal is reached.
But IAEA Deputy Director General Tero Varjoranta reported
progress in exchanging information on Iran's nuclear programme,
which Tehran says is peaceful but other countries such as the
United States fear might have military dimensions.
"These issues ... take time to be resolved and we have been
resolving them," Varjoranta told journalists in Vienna on return
from meetings in Tehran.
The next meeting is scheduled in Tehran next month, he said,
adding: "We would expect also in mid-April that we would have
new measures proposed."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Iranian
counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet on March 15 in
Switzerland, an Iranian official has told Reuters.
Iran, the United States, France, Germany, Russia, China and
Britain are trying to seal an understanding by the end of March
before a final deal in June.
