VIENNA, April 16 The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog
said it had a "constructive exchange" with Iran on two issues
related to Tehran's nuclear programme which the agency has tried
to clarify but which Iran has been stonewalling since August.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which held
technical talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Wednesday,
said on Thursday the two sides would meet again soon, without
giving a date.
The IAEA investigation runs parallel to talks between Tehran
and six world powers that aim to broker a deal by end-June to
scale down Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions
relief.
