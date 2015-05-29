VIENNA May 28 Iran has provided some information about one of two open items in a U.N. nuclear watchdog investigation into whether it may have researched an atomic bomb, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported on Thursday.

The confidential IAEA report, obtained by Reuters, said Tehran had "shared some information in relation to one of these measures. The Agency and Iran agreed to continue the dialogue on these practical measures and to meet again in the near future."

The latest quarterly IAEA report on Iran was issued to the U.N. agency's member states with Iran seeking to nail down final terms of an accord with world powers on curbing its disputed nuclear energy programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions. The seven countries have set themselves a deadline of June 30 but that is showing signs of slipping. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich)