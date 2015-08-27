VIENNA Aug 27 Iran appears to have built an
extension to part of its Parchin military site since May, the
U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report on Thursday delving into
a major part of its inquiry into possible military dimensions to
Tehran's past atomic activity.
A resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency's
Parchin file, which includes a demand for IAEA access to the
site, is a symbolically important issue that could help make or
break Tehran's July 14 nuclear deal with six world powers.
The confidential IAEA report, obtained by Reuters, said:
"Since (our) previous report (in May), at a particular location
at the Parchin site, the agency has continued to observe,
through satellite imagery, the presence of vehicles, equipment,
and probable construction materials. In addition, a small
extension to an existing building appears to have constructed."
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Heinrich)