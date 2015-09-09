VIENNA, Sept 9 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on
Wednesday it had sent questions to Iran over "ambiguities" in
its submissions as the agency assesses whether Tehran's past
activities were entirely peaceful, an assessment crucial to a
diplomatic pact with Iran.
Under a roadmap agreement between Iran and the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reached alongside a July 14 deal
between Tehran and six world powers, the agency must assess by
the end of the year whether past work carried out by Iran was
aimed at producing nuclear weapons, which Iran denies.
Under the deal with the six powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - restrictions would
be placed on Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the
lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
"The IAEA has undertaken a rigorous and thorough review of
the explanations provided by Iran on 15 August under the
roadmap," Fredrik Dahl, a spokesman for the agency, said.
"Yesterday, the IAEA submitted questions to Iran on ambiguities
identified by the agency."
The submission of the questions was in keeping with the
roadmap's timeline, which provided for the agency's questions to
be sent to Iran by Sept. 15.
"Technical-expert meetings, technical measures and
discussions will be organized in Tehran prior to 15 October 2015
to remove the ambiguities identified by the IAEA," the agency
said in a statement.
The IAEA is due to provide its assessment by Dec. 15.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Dominic Evans)