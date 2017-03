VIENNA, Sept 21 Environmental samples have been taken at a sensitive military site in Iran, the director general of the U.N. nuclear agency said on Monday, citing "significant progress" in its investigation of Tehran's past activities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's Yukiya Amano, said the samples were taken before his visit to the Parchin military site on Sunday, and "the Iranian side played a part in the sample-taking process by swiping samples". (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)