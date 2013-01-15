VIENNA Jan 15 A senior U.N. nuclear watchdog official said on Tuesday he was aiming for an agreement with Iran this week on a framework deal enabling his inspectors to investigate suspected nuclear bomb research.

Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, was speaking at Vienna airport before he and other IAEA officials departed for talks with Iranian officials on Wednesday in Iran.

"We are aiming to finalise the structured approach to the possible military dimension," he told reporters, adding that he hoped to be allowed to visit the Parchin military site.