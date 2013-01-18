* Iran again refuses access to Parchin military site
* Next IAEA-Iran meeting scheduled for Feb. 12
* World powers watched talks closely
* Fears of impasse unravelling into Middle East war
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Jan 18 U.N. inspectors and Iran failed
again in talks this week to revive an investigation into
suspected nuclear arms research by Tehran, a setback for
diplomatic efforts to resolve the atomic dispute with the
Islamic Republic peacefully.
Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Friday after
returning from Tehran that his inspectors had not been granted
the access they have long sought to a military site.
A further round of negotiations was scheduled for Feb. 12,
he said, more than a year after the IAEA and Iran held their
first in a series of so far largely fruitless meetings.
In a separate note sent to the IAEA's member states about
the negotiations over Wednesday and Thursday, the U.N. agency
said "important differences" between the two sides remained.
The absence of a breakthrough, which would help allay
international suspicions over Iranian nuclear ambitions, will
disappoint world powers seeking a broader diplomatic settlement
with Iran that would avert the threat of a new Middle East war.
The Vienna-based IAEA made its best efforts to find a
compromise and "one has to question whether there is any
political will in Tehran to reach an agreement or whether they
are just trying to buy time," one Western envoy said.
The IAEA's attempts to resume its long-blocked investigation
in Iran are separate from but still related to negotiations
between Tehran and six world powers, known as the P5+1, that may
resume later this month after a seven-month hiatus.
The IAEA, whose mandate is to forestall the spread of atomic
weapons, has been trying for a year to negotiate a so-called
structured approach with Iran giving its inspectors access to
sites, officials and documents for their inquiry.
The most pressing of the U.N. agency's concerns is to
inspect the Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran where
it believes explosives tests of use in developing nuclear
weapons may have been carried out, something Iran denies.
"We had two days of intensive discussions," Nackaerts told
reporters at Vienna airport. "We could not finalise the
structured approach to resolve the outstanding issues regarding
possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear programme."
He gave no details. But one big sticking point has been
Iran's insistence that each separate issue in the inquiry is
declared closed once Tehran has addressed it, while the IAEA
wants the flexibility to return to it if new evidence emerges.
"We have been very sceptical that Iran will ever allow this
discussion to conclude. From Iran's point of view the status quo
is fine," a Vienna-based diplomat said.
There was no immediate comment from Iran, but it has often
said it is ready to clarify any "ambiguities" about its nuclear
programme, which Tehran says is entirely peaceful.
Nackaerts said as he left Vienna for Tehran on Tuesday that
he hoped for immediate access to Parchin, where Western
diplomats suspect Iran has been trying to cleanse the site of
any traces of past, illicit nuclear-related activity.
MIDDLE EAST WAR FEARS
Iran, which denies accusations of a nuclear weapons agenda
and says intelligence information pointing to that is forged,
insists Parchin is a conventional military facility and has
dismissed accusations of "sanitisation" taking place there.
"Also on this occasion no access was granted to Parchin,"
said Nackaerts, who led a team of eight senior IAEA officials.
Western powers monitoring the IAEA-Iran talks for any
indication as to whether Iran, under intensifying sanctions
pressure over its nuclear defiance, may be prepared to finally
stop what they see as its obstruction of the U.N. investigation.
Israel, a U.S. ally believed to harbour the Middle East's
sole nuclear arsenal, has threatened to bomb Iranian nuclear
sites if it judges diplomacy and sanctions meant to curb Iran's
uranium enrichment programme to have failed irretrievably.
But the probability of an Israeli attack on Iran in 2013 is
low, partly because Tehran is unlikely to make a dash to a bomb
this year, said political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
Diplomats have said there is still an opportunity for world
powers to renew a push for an overall negotiated solution to the
dispute after U.S. President Barack Obama won re-election in
November.
The six powers - the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China - want Iran to scale back its uranium
enrichment programme and cooperate fully with the IAEA. Iran
wants the West to first lift sanctions damaging its economy.
The lack of outcome may strengthen suspicions among analysts
and diplomats that Iran would make concessions to the IAEA only
if it won something in return from the powers, which unlike the
U.N. agency can ease sanctions on the major oil producer.
A former Iranian nuclear negotiator, Hossein Mousavian, said
it had been a mistake to have the IAEA-Iran talks before the
next meeting of the world powers and the Islamic state.
He said some of the IAEA demands for access, including to
Parchin and other military sites, went beyond the requirements
under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, an assertion the
U.N. agency would likely dispute.
"Iran cannot accept such demands beyond the NPT for free and
the IAEA is not in position to negotiate reciprocations," said
Mousavian, now a visiting scholar at Princeton University.