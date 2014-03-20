BP appoints new heads of production, drilling as output set to jump
LONDON, March 16 BP has reshuffled its exploration and production division as the oil company readies for the biggest jump in output in its history.
VIENNA, March 20 Iran is continuing to implement its commitments under a landmark nuclear agreement reached with world powers late last year, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a monthly update on Thursday obtained by Reuters.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has a pivotal role in verifying that Iran is living up to its part of the interim deal that took effect two months ago, under which the country suspended its higher-grade uranium enrichment and agreed other steps in exchange for limited sanctions easing.
The six-month accord was designed to buy time for negotiations on a final settlement of the decade-old dispute over nuclear activity that Tehran says is peaceful but the West fears may be aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Andrew Roche)
LONDON, March 16 BP has reshuffled its exploration and production division as the oil company readies for the biggest jump in output in its history.
(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text) By Tracy Rucinski and Tom Hals CHICAGO/WILMINGTON, Del, March 15 When leading U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp emerges from bankruptcy next month, a group of seven investment funds could reap hundreds of millions of dollars in gains from an unusual sale of discounted company stock. Six hedge funds and a state investment fund together own about half of the company's unsecured bonds, according to a Jan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 Automakers hailed President Donald Trump’s call on Wednesday for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to review and possibly dial back car fuel efficiency standards. But California sees things differently.