VIENNA, July 20 Iran has moved to eliminate its
most sensitive stockpile of enriched uranium gas under an
interim nuclear deal with six world powers last year, according
to a monthly U.N. nuclear watchdog update obtained by Reuters on
Sunday.
The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
showed that Iran had met the terms of the six-month agreement,
which had been due to expire on July 20 but which will be
extended with some adjustments, after Iran and the six powers
failed to meet Sunday's deadline for a comprehensive agreement
to end the decade-old nuclear dispute.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)