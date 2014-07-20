VIENNA, July 20 Iran has moved to eliminate its most sensitive stockpile of enriched uranium gas under an interim nuclear deal with six world powers last year, according to a monthly U.N. nuclear watchdog update obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) showed that Iran had met the terms of the six-month agreement, which had been due to expire on July 20 but which will be extended with some adjustments, after Iran and the six powers failed to meet Sunday's deadline for a comprehensive agreement to end the decade-old nuclear dispute.

(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)