(Adds background, details)
VIENNA, July 3 No breakthrough was reached
between the U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on unresolved
questions around Tehran's nuclear programme, the head of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday after a
visit to Tehran.
Tehran and world powers are pushing for a final deal at
nuclear talks in Vienna, under which Iran would agree to scale
back its atomic research - which it denies is aimed at
developing a bomb - in exchange for a lifting of sanctions.
The IAEA will play a crucial role in monitoring and
verifying any final deal. Iran has been stalling the agency's
investigation, running parallel to the political talks, into
possible military dimensions of Tehran's past nuclear work.
Yukiya Amano, the IAEA's director general, on Thursday met
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the secretary of Iran's
Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, in Tehran.
"The purpose of the visit was to advance work towards the
resolution of all outstanding issues regarding Iran's nuclear
programme, including clarification of possible military
dimensions," Yukiya Amano said in a statement.
"I believe that both sides have a better understanding on
some ways forward, though more work will be needed."
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)