Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
VIENNA Nov 18 Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium has increased in the past three months even though Tehran is supposed to reduce it significantly under a deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday in a confidential report seen by Reuters.
Iran had also moved centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, at its Natanz and Fordow sites, the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. Under the deal with major powers reached in July, Iran is supposed to reduce the number of centrifuges it has in operation. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.