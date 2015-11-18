VIENNA Nov 18 Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium has increased in the past three months even though Tehran is supposed to reduce it significantly under a deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday in a confidential report seen by Reuters.

Iran had also moved centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, at its Natanz and Fordow sites, the report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. Under the deal with major powers reached in July, Iran is supposed to reduce the number of centrifuges it has in operation. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Janet Lawrence)