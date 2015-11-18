(Adds detail, quotes, background)
By Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy
VIENNA Nov 18 Iran has disconnected almost a
quarter of its uranium-enriching centrifuges in less than a
month, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday, suggesting
it is racing to implement an agreement restricting its nuclear
activities.
Under the July deal, sanctions against Iran will be lifted
in exchange for measures including slashing the number of
centrifuges in operation and reducing its stockpile of uranium.
Officials have been speculating about the speed at which
Iran can dismantle the centrifuges, sensitive machines that spin
at supersonic speeds to purify uranium to levels at which it can
be used as fuel in power stations or, potentially, weapons.
Disconnecting and moving the machines is a time-consuming
process if it is to be done without damaging the equipment,
making it one of the steps most likely to delay implementation
of the deal, and therefore the lifting of sanctions.
"They have been dismantling centrifuges that did not contain
hexafluoride," the senior diplomat said, referring to uranium
hexafluoride, the feedstock for centrifuges.
"Dismantling centrifuges that have or have had hexafluoride
is a much more complicated thing than the clean ones."
A confidential report by the International Atomic Energy
Agency to its Board of Governors, seen by Reuters, said Iran had
moved around 4,500 centrifuges from their positions at the
Fordow and Natanz enrichment sites between Oct. 18 and Nov. 15.
HOW FAST CAN THEY GO?
The speed at which Iran dismantles the centrifuges is
central to the question of whether Tehran can implement the deal
reached in July with the United States, Russia, France, Britain,
Germany and China before parliamentary elections in February.
Under the July deal, Iran agreed to reduce its number of
installed centrifuges to around 6,100 from 19,000, according to
the United States. Of the remaining 6,100, only about 5,100 will
be used to enrich uranium.
Iran was also carrying out an annual inventory at all its
enrichment sites, meaning that enrichment had stopped across the
country, the report said.
"This is the first time at this point in time that none of
the three enrichment plants are operating," the senior diplomat
said.
Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium had increased by
460.2 kg in the past three months to 8,305.6 kg, the report
said. Under the deal with major powers, that stockpile must be
slashed to no more than 300 kg.
The senior diplomat, however, said the increase was a normal
fluctuation.
"There is nothing special in that. It's the normal way," he
said.
(Writing by Francois Murphy; editing by Andrew Roche)