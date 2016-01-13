DUBAI Jan 13 The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to issue its final report on Friday to confirm Iran has met all its obligations under the nuclear deal, Iran's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"The IAEA will issue its final report on Friday to confirm Iran has met its committments under the JCPOA (nuclear deal)," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

He added that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Federica Mogherini, the European Union's representative for foreign affairs, would issue a joint statement on Saturday or Sunday on implementation of the deal and sanctions being lifted. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Sam Wilkin/Jeremy Gaunt)