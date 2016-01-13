VIENNA Jan 13 A U.N. report on whether Iran has put in place limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for which international sanctions against it would be lifted is likely to be produced on Friday, a diplomatic source said.

The curbs are required under a July deal between Tehran and major powers, and a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) certifying that the restrictions have been applied would clear the way for sanctions relief. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)