VIENNA Jan 18 U.N. nuclear inspectors failed to
reach a deal with Iran to unblock an investigation into
suspected atom bomb research, the head of their delegation said
after returning from two days of talks in Tehran on Friday.
Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said a further round
of talks had been scheduled for Feb. 12 in Tehran.
"We had two days of intensive discussions. Differences
remain so we could not finalise the structured approach to
resolve the outstanding issues," Nackaerts told reporters at
Vienna airport.
He added that his team had not gained access to the Parchin
military site, as it had hoped.