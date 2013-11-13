* No great change seen since Rouhani took office
* Nuclear watchdog to issue its Iran report this week
* Iran continues most sensitive nuclear activity - Amano
* But still has a "lot to do" to complete Arak reactor
(Adds quotes on IAEA investigation, Parchin, Arak)
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Nov 13 The head of the U.N. nuclear
agency said on Wednesday he saw "no radical change" in Iran's
nuclear programme in the past three months, roughly since
President Hassan Rouhani replaced his combative predecessor.
Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA), told Reuters the Islamic Republic was
pursuing its most sensitive nuclear activity, enrichment of
uranium to a fissile concentration of 20 percent.
But his comments suggested that between August and November
Iran had not sharply expanded enrichment, which it says is
peaceful but the West fears could be used for nuclear weapons.
Amano said Iran still had "quite a lot to do" to complete
the Arak research reactor, a plant which is of deep concern to
the West as it will be able to produce plutonium, another
potential atomic bomb fuel, once it is operating.
"We do not know when this research reactor will be
commissioned," he said. Iran had previously planned a start-up
in the first quarter of 2014 but later postponed it.
The IAEA is expected to issue its next quarterly report on
Iran - a document keenly scrutinised by Western governments - on
Thursday or Friday. It will be the first that only covers
developments after Rouhani took office.
"I can say that enrichment activities are ongoing ... no
radical change is reported to me," Amano, a veteran Japanese
diplomat, said in an interview in his office on the 28th floor
of the IAEA's headquarters in Vienna.
The previous IAEA report, issued in August, showed Iran
rapidly adding to its enrichment capacity by installing 1,861
IR-1 centrifuges - machines used to refine uranium - at its
Natanz plant since May to reach a total of 15,416.
Amano spoke two days after Iran agreed to give his
inspectors access to two nuclear-related facilities under a
cooperation pact that aims to allay international concern about
the country's nuclear programme.
Amano said the agreement was an important first step towards
clarifying all outstanding issues between the U.N. agency and
Tehran, including suspicions that Iran has carried out atomic
bomb research, a charge Tehran denies.
But he said implementation of the deal, which does not
directly mention a stalled IAEA investigation of what it calls
the possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear programme,
would be key.
Western diplomats have in the past often accused Iran of
stonewalling the IAEA to buy time for its nuclear programme.
"The proof of the pudding is in the eating," Amano said when
asked about the framework accord signed in Tehran.
The IAEA still wants access to the Parchin military base
southeast of Tehran, where it believes nuclear-related
explosives tests may have taken place a decade ago, as part of
future steps under Monday's agreement. "We would like to visit
Parchin as soon as possible," Amano said.
Iran rejects Western accusations that it is seeking the
capability to make nuclear weapons. But its refusal so far to
curb its programme and lack of full openness with U.N.
anti-proliferation inspectors have drawn tough Western
sanctions.
Rouhani, a pragmatist, succeeded flamboyant hardliner
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in August, promising to try to settle the
decade-old nuclear dispute and secure an easing of sanctions
that have severely hurt Iran's oil-dependent economy.
NO ENRICHMENT HALT
Iran and six world powers - the United States, France,
Germany, Russia, Britain and China - edged close to a
preliminary nuclear accord during negotiations at the weekend
and decided to meet there again on Nov. 20.
They want Iran to halt its most sensitive nuclear work and
take other measures in exchange for limited sanctions relief as
part of a confidence-building deal that would buy time for
negotiations on a more far-reaching diplomatic settlement.
Amano said the IAEA, which has inspectors checking Iranian
nuclear facilities virtually every day of the year, would be
prepared to verify the implementation of any agreement.
Asked whether the IAEA, believed to visit Iran's Natanz and
Fordow enrichment sites about once a week, would quickly detect
any attempt by Iran to amass weapons-grade uranium, he said:
"As far as declared facilities are concerned we have the
capacity to detect any change in a timely manner."
A senior Iranian lawmaker said last month Iran had halted
its 20 percent uranium enrichment - a move that would meet a
main demand of the powers negotiating with Tehran - but another
parliamentarian later contradicted that.
Asked whether Iran was continuing the higher-grade
enrichment work, Amano said: "That's right."
Iran's higher-grade enrichment is controversial as it is a
relatively short technical step to ramp it up to the 90 percent
required for making a nuclear warhead. Iran says it needs the
material to fuel a medical research reactor.
"There has not been that big a change," Amano said when
asked about Iran's nuclear work. "On the other hand, activities
which are not allowed (under U.N. Security Council resolutions
calling on Iran to suspend all enrichment) are continuing".
Iran says it is refining uranium to fuel a planned network
of nuclear power plants. But if enriched much further, uranium
can also provide the core of a nuclear bomb.
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)