JERUSALEM Feb 28 Israel urged the U.N. nuclear
watchdog agency on Friday to go public with all information it
has regarding suspicions that Iran researched how to build an
atomic bomb.
The statement followed a Reuters report on Thursday, citing
sources familiar with the matter, that the International Atomic
Energy Agency (IAEA) last year planned a major report on Iran
that might have revealed more of its alleged bomb-relevant
research, but held off as the Islamic Republic's relations with
the outside world thawed.
The sources told Reuters there was no way of knowing what
information collected by the IAEA might have been incorporated
in such a new document, although one said it could have added to
worries about Tehran's activities.
There was no immediate comment from the IAEA.
Israel disapproves of the last half-year's Western
rapprochement with its arch-foe, arguing that Iran has won
sanctions relief while retaining the infrastructure to pursue
nuclear weapons. Iran says its atomic aspirations are peaceful.
"The role of the IAEA is to expose to the international
community all information regarding military aspects of the
Iranian nuclear project, and not to withhold it for reasons of
diplomatic sensitivity," Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister
Yuval Steinitz said in a statement.
"Because the matter of the PMD (possible military
dimensions) is so important to a final deal with Iran, I call on
the IAEA to complete and publish the report at the earliest
opportunity," he said.
Israel is widely assumed to have the region's only nuclear
arsenal. It has representatives in the IAEA but, unlike Iran,
has not signed the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
Sources told Reuters the planned IAEA report would probably
have amounted to a wider review of the Iranian nuclear file,
including PMD and other outstanding issues. They said the idea
was raised internally when the IAEA's long-running efforts to
get Iran to cooperate with its investigation appeared completely
deadlocked in mid-2013.
But with a new leadership in Tehran trying to end its
international isolation, Iran and the IAEA agreed last November
a step-by-step transparency pact to help allay concerns about
its atomic activities.
This was sealed shortly before a breakthrough November deal
between Tehran and the six powers - the United States, Russia,
France, Germany, Britain and China - which is meant to be capped
by a final accord in July.
In follow-up talks on Feb. 8-9, Iran agreed for the first
time to address one of many PMD issues in the 2011 report,
regarding so-called exploding bridge wire detonators, which can
have both civilian and military applications.
The IAEA's dossier in November 2011 contained a trove of
intelligence indicating past activity in Iran which could be
used for developing nuclear weapons, some of which it said might
still be continuing. Iran rejected the allegations as fabricated
and baseless.
Since then, the Vienna-based U.N. watchdog has said it
obtained more information that backs up its analysis in the 2011
document, but has not given details.
