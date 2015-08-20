WASHINGTON Aug 20 The U.S. State Department on Thursday said the International Atomic Energy Agency would "in no way" hand over responsibility for nuclear inspections to Iran, after a media report implied the agency would cede certain verification power to Tehran.

"That is not how the IAEA does business," State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement. Earlier on Thursday, the nuclear watchdog's head said he was "disturbed" by suggestions Iran would do its own inspections. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)