WASHINGTON Aug 24 The White House said on Monday that the International Atomic Energy Agency did not compromise its safeguards or standards in an inspection plan for Iran's Parchin military site.

"The fact is that the arrangements between Iran and the IAEA are sound and consistent with the IAEA's long-established practice," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily Stephenson)