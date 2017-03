VIENNA May 13 A senior U.S. official on Tuesday cautioned against excessive optimism regarding six world powers' nuclear talks with Iran, but added that it was possible to overcome disputes and reach a deal by their self-imposed July 20 deadline.

"There are some very significant gaps," the official said on condition of anonymity ahead of the fourth round of negotiations on a long-term agreement with Iran. However, "we can get to a resolution I believe." (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl)