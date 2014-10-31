(Adds full nuclear talks with six powers, details, slug
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry will meet Iran's foreign minister and the
European Union foreign policy chief in Oman on Nov. 9-10 to
discuss the Iranian nuclear issue ahead of a looming deadline
for a final agreement, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.
Kerry's talks in Muscat, Oman with Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif and the EU's Catherine Ashton are due to
take place two weeks before a Nov. 24 deadline for Tehran and
six major powers to reach a long-term agreement on Iran's
nuclear program.
The high-level gathering is one of series of meetings in the
final weeks before the deadline. Before heading to Oman Ashton
will meet senior foreign ministry officials from the six powers
- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States
in Vienna on Nov. 7, Ashton's spokesman Michael Mann said.
The six will then begin meeting again with the full Iranian
delegation in Vienna on November 18, he added. EU coordinates
the negotiations on behalf of the six powers.
"The aim of the talks is to reach a comprehensive agreement
with Iran by Nov. 24, under which it would reassure the
international community about the exclusively peaceful nature of
its nuclear program," Mann said in a statement.
Last week the top U.S. negotiator in the Iran talks,
Under-Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, said Iran will be widely
seen as responsible if a comprehensive deal to curb its nuclear
program is not reached.
Both sides say they still aim to meet the Nov. 24 deadline
for a deal, despite doubts among many experts that they can
reach an accord that would end a decade-old dispute over
Tehran's nuclear program with just a few weeks remaining.
Relations with the West have thawed since Hassan Rouhani was
elected president last year seeking to end Iran's international
isolation, and the talks are aimed at easing concerns about
Tehran's atomic activities in exchange for lifting economic
sanctions.
But Western officials say there are still differences in the
positions of the two sides, especially over the future scope of
Iran's uranium enrichment program, which can have civilian and
military uses.
The United States, France, Britain and Germany would like
the number of enrichment centrifuges Iran maintains to be in the
low thousands, while Tehran wants to keep tens of thousands in
operation. It now has about 19,000 installed, of which about
10,000 are spinning to refine uranium.
Iran and the six powers reached an interim deal last
November under which Tehran received limited sanctions relief in
exchange for halting the production of medium enriched uranium.
That six-month accord took effect early this year and was
extended by four months in July.
