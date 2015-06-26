VIENNA, June 26 The U.S. and Iranian foreign
ministers will meet on Saturday, a senior U.S. official said, as
major differences persist over an agreement under which Iran
would curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will sit down in the Austrian
capital ahead of Tuesday's self-imposed deadline, which many
officials expect to slip.
Significant gaps remain, notably over the sequencing of
economic sanctions relief for Iran and the nature of monitoring
mechanisms to ensure Tehran does not cheat on any agreement.
"The next few days will be extremely difficult," a senior
Western diplomat said on condition of anonymity, adding that
the talks may slide at least two or three days past the
deadline.
Senior Iranian negotiator Abbas Araqchi told Iranian
reporters that the current negotiations were a "slow and
difficult process."
In addition to Iran and the United States, the talks include
Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. Foreign ministers
from all the nations are expected in Vienna in the coming days
to "check in" on the progress of negotiations.
Officials close to the talks say they have yet to agree on
the speed and scope of lifting sanctions, how Iran will reduce
its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium, the future extent of
Tehran's enrichment-centrifuge research and development
programme, and access for United Nations inspectors to military
and other sites, as well as U.N. access to Iranian nuclear
scientists.
Another outstanding issue is what Iran may be required to do
to address questions about the potential military dimensions
(PMD) of its past nuclear work.
Iran wants sanctions lifted immediately, though diplomats
say they will be eased gradually in accordance with a schedule
and only after confirmation that Iran has met its commitments to
curb its nuclear program.
Iran rejects allegations from Western powers and their
allies that it is seeking the capability to produce nuclear
weapons under cover of a civilian atomic energy programme.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Parisa Hafezi; Additional
reporting by Louis Charbonneau and John Irish; Editing by Toni
Reinhold)