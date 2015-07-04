VIENNA, July 4 The U.N. nuclear watchdog can
likely issue a report on its investigation into past Iranian
research suspected of being linked to nuclear weapons
development by the end of the year if Tehran cooperates, the
agency's chief said on Saturday.
"With cooperation from Iran, I think we can issue a report
by the end of the year on the assessment of the clarification of
the issues related to the possible military dimensions,"
International Atomic Energy Agency director-general Yukiya Amano
told reporters.
Answering the IAEA's so-far unresolved questions about the
possible military dimensions (PMD) of past Iranian nuclear
research will be a condition for easing some sanctions on Iran
if Tehran and six powers succeed in agreeing on an historic
nuclear accord in Vienna, diplomats close to the talks say.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau)