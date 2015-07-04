(Adds diplomats, U.S. official)
By Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
VIENNA, July 4 Iran and world powers made
progress on future sanctions relief for Iran in marathon nuclear
talks on Saturday, but remained divided on issues such as
lifting United Nations sanctions and the development of advanced
centrifuges.
Diplomats close to the negotiations said they had tentative
agreement on a mechanism for suspending U.S. and European Union
sanctions on Iran.
But the six powers had yet to agree on a United Nations
Security Council resolution that would lift U.N. sanctions and
establish a means of re-imposing them in case of Iranian
non-compliance with a future agreement.
"We still haven't sorted a Security Council resolution," a
diplomat close to the talks told Reuters. "We don't have Iran on
board yet."
Senior Iranian and Western diplomats echoed the remarks.
Some of the toughest disputes, including the question of easing
U.N. sanctions, were likely to be left for foreign ministers
when they arrived in the Austrian capital on Sunday, officials
said.
"Even if and when issues get resolved at an experts level,
there will remain some open issues that can only be decided by
ministers," a senior U.S. official told reporters.
Iran is in talks with the United States, Britain, China,
France, Germany and Russia on an agreement to curtail its
nuclear programme for at least a decade in exchange for relief
from economic sanctions.
The negotiators missed a June 30 deadline for a final
agreement, but have given themselves until July 7. Foreign
ministers not in Vienna are expected to rejoin their
counterparts in a final push for a deal beginning on Sunday.
Iran issued a warning about consequences of a collapse in
the talks.
"The other side has tried all kinds of pressure against Iran
and if it intends to test these pressures again, as (President
Hassan) Rouhani has said, Iran's response would be actions
harder than what the other side imagines," said Iran's nuclear
spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, quoted by Iranian news agencies.
All sides say a deal is within reach. But there are other
sticking points in addition to sanctions and future monitoring
mechanisms.
One is a stalled U.N. investigation into the possible
military dimensions of past Iranian nuclear research suspected
of being linked to weapons development.
Another is Iran's demand to continue research and
development work on advanced centrifuges, machines that purify
uranium for use as fuel in power plants or weapons.
SIGNS OF PROGRESS
U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency director-general
Yukiya Amano on Saturday said he could issue a report on its
investigation into past Iranian research suspected of being
linked to nuclear weapons development by the end of the year if
Tehran cooperated.
"With cooperation from Iran, I think we can issue a report
by the end of the year on the assessment of the clarification of
the issues related to the possible military dimensions," he said
ahead of meetings with some members of the six-power group.
Answering the IAEA's so-far unresolved questions about the
"possible military dimensions" (PMD) of past Iranian nuclear
research will be a condition for easing some sanctions on Iran
if Tehran and the six powers succeed in agreeing on a nuclear
accord in Vienna, diplomats close to the talks say.
Amano was in Tehran on Thursday for meetings with Rouhani
and other top Iranian officials to discuss the stalled IAEA
investigation into Tehran's past nuclear work.
He said that during his trip progress had been made in
moving his investigation forward but more work would be needed,
echoing a statement the IAEA issued on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have
remained in Vienna. Senior officials from Iran and the six
powers have continued meeting to try to finalise an agreement.
Kerry and Zarif met twice on Saturday, U.S. officials said.
Western and Iranian officials said there were signs of a
compromise emerging on one of the major sticking points: access
to Iranian sites to monitor compliance with a future agreement.
Another potential emerging compromise relates to Iran's
stockpile of low-enriched uranium. Western and Iranian diplomats
said Tehran was considering shipping most of the stockpile out
of the country, something Tehran had previously ruled out.
Regarding the PMD issue, Western diplomats said they were
not demanding a public confession that Iran had conducted
research into building a nuclear warhead, but that the IAEA had
to be satisfied it knew the full scope of past Iranian activity
to establish a credible basis for future monitoring.
A preliminary agreement reached on April 2 in Lausanne,
Switzerland said the PMD would have to be addressed under any
final accord between Iran and the six powers.
(Additional reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Parisa Hafezi and
Shadia Nasralla; editing by Andrew Roche and David Evans)