By Arshad Mohammed and Parisa Hafezi
| WASHINGTON, July 5
WASHINGTON, July 5 The top U.S. and Iranian
diplomats met for a sixth consecutive day on Sunday to try to
resolve obstacles to a nuclear accord, including when Iran would
get sanctions relief and what advanced research and development
it may pursue.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are trying to meet a Tuesday
deadline for a final deal under which Iran would curb its atomic
work for more than a decade in exchange for sanctions relief.
While they have made some progress on the type of bilateral
sanctions relief that Iran may receive, the two sides remain
divided on such issues as lifting United Nations sanctions and
on research and development using advanced centrifuges.
"Many of the issues related to sanctions have been resolved,
and there are four or five issues that remain including the
important topic of ensuring both sides' steps correspond to each
other and happen at the same time," Iranian Deputy Foreign
Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by the ISNA agency.
Iran, the United States and five major powers, Britain,
China, France, Germany and Russia, are trying to resolve a more
than dozen-year-old dispute over Iran's nuclear program, which
the big powers suspect aims to develop a nuclear weapons
capability.
Iran denies this, saying that its program is solely for
peaceful purposes such as producing medical isotopes.
Diplomats close to the negotiations have said they had
tentative agreement on a mechanism for suspending U.S. and
European Union sanctions on Iran.
But the six powers had yet to agree on a United Nations
Security Council resolution that would lift U.N. sanctions and
establish a means of re-imposing them in case of Iranian
non-compliance with a future agreement.
The negotiators missed a June 30 deadline for a final
agreement, but have given themselves until July 7. Foreign
ministers not in Vienna are expected to rejoin their
counterparts in a final push for a deal beginning on Sunday.
French officials said Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius
planned to come on Sunday, but was unlikely to arrive before the
evening. It was not clear when the British, Chinese, German and
Russian foreign ministers would arrive.
All sides say a deal is within reach. But there are other
sticking points in addition to sanctions and future monitoring
mechanisms.
One is a stalled U.N. investigation into the possible
military dimensions of past Iranian nuclear research suspected
of being linked to weapons development.
Another is Iran's demand to continue research and
development work on advanced centrifuges, machines that purify
uranium for use as fuel in power plants or weapons.
According to the United States, Iran agreed in an April 2
framework agreement not to use its IR-2, IR-4, IR-5, IR-6 or
IR-8 model centrifuges to produce enriched uranium for at least
10 years. Iran would, however, engage in limited research and
development with its advanced centrifuges according to a plan
"agreed to" by the major powers.
