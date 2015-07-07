* Interim nuclear deal extended through Friday
* Only 48 hours left to reach a deal, source says
* Heated exchange over U.N. sanctions, diplomat says
* U.N. arms embargo on Iran a key sticking point
(Adds U.S. Congress comments)
By John Irish and Arshad Mohammed
VIENNA, July 7 Iran and major powers gave
themselves at least until Friday to negotiate an agreement on
the Iranian nuclear program, but a source from one of the powers
said on Tuesday they had to wrap up in the next 48 hours.
"We are continuing to negotiate for the next couple of
days," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said outside
the hotel where the marathon talks between Iran, Britain, China,
France, Germany, Russia and the United States are taking place.
The spokeswoman for the U.S. delegation, Marie Harf, said
the terms of an interim deal between Iran and the six would be
extended through Friday to give negotiators a few more days to
finish their work.
The negotiators had set Tuesday as a deadline when it became
clear last week that a June 30 deadline would not be met. But
despite a push in the past few days they made clear again that
they still needed more time.
"We're frankly more concerned about the quality of the deal
than we are about the clock, though we also know that difficult
decisions won't get any easier with time," Harf said.
There was disagreement about whether the talks were in
effect open-ended. U.S. officials hoped to wrap them up in time
for a 4 a.m. GMT Friday (midnight EDT Thursday) deadline to
secure an expedited review by the U.S. Congress, but it was
unclear if that was possible.
"No deadline is sacrosanct for us," senior Iranian
negotiator Abbas Araqchi told reporters. "We are ready to stay
in Vienna and continue talks as long as it is necessary."
Western diplomats said they had not yet given up hope of
making the deadline for the U.S. congressional review.
The source from one power, however, said there would be a
time limit.
"We've come to the end," said the source, on condition of
anonymity. "We have just made one, final extension. It is hard
to see how or why we would go beyond this. Either it happens in
the next 48 hours, or not."
'HEATED EXCHANGE'
Diplomats said a discussion on Monday night between Iran and
the major powers became testy over the issue of U.N. sanctions,
which Iran wants scrapped as part of a deal to curb its nuclear
program.
"There was no slamming of doors but it was a very heated
exchange of views," a senior Western diplomat told reporters.
The comprehensive deal under discussion is aimed at curbing
Tehran's most sensitive nuclear work for a decade or more, in
exchange for relief from economic sanctions that have slashed
Iran's oil exports and crippled its economy.
The United States and its allies fear Iran is using its
civilian nuclear program as a cover to develop a nuclear weapons
capability. Iran says its program is peaceful.
An agreement would be the most important milestone in
decades towards easing hostility between the United States and
Iran, enemies since Iranian revolutionaries captured 52 hostages
in the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979.
It would be an important achievement for U.S. President
Barack Obama and Iran's pragmatist president, Hassan Rouhani,
but both leaders face skepticism from hardliners at home.
It is the fourth time the parties have extended the interim
deal struck in November 2013 that gave Iran limited sanctions
relief in return for its restricting its nuclear program,
including halting production of 20 percent enriched uranium.
The latest extension to Friday left open the possibility an
agreement would not arrive in time for the deadline to allow an
expedited, 30-day review of a deal by the U.S. Congress.
If a deal is sent to Congress between July 10 and Sept. 7,
Congress will have up to 60 days to review it. U.S. officials
fear that could provide more time for any deal to unravel or for
pressure groups to influence U.S. lawmakers to oppose any pact.
In Washington, several members of Congress said they did not
want negotiators to rush. "I again urge negotiators to hold
firm, take their time and be prepared to step back from the
table," said Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker, author of the
law requiring the congressional review.
Among the sticking points, officials said, are Iranian
demands for a U.N. arms embargo and ballistic missiles sanctions
to be lifted, the timing of U.S. and EU sanctions relief, and
future Iranian nuclear research and development.
A senior U.S. official said U.N. restrictions would remain
on Iran's trade in arms and its access to missile technology,
but left open the possibility that these might be less onerous
than they are at present.
U.N. restrictions on the development of Iran's missile
program date to 2006. They call for Iran to abandon its
ballistic missile program and aim to prevent it from developing
"nuclear weapon delivery systems," which diplomats say covers
any missile capable of delivering an atomic warhead.
While U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif planned to remain in the Austrian
capital to continue negotiating, the majority of the other
foreign ministers planned to leave, some for only 24 hours.
U.S. officials are loath to ease the conventional arms
embargo against Iran, fearing it would allow Tehran to provide
greater military assistance to militants in Yemen, Syria or
elsewhere in the Middle East.
