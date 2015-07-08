(Adds diplomats, background, interview with Rafsanjani)
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
VIENNA, July 8 Iran has offered "constructive
solutions" to resolve disputes in nuclear talks with six major
powers, the Iranian Students news agency ISNA reported on
Wednesday, but Western officials suggested they had heard
nothing new from Tehran.
Iran and the powers are in the last stretch of talks to
reach a final agreement to end a more than 12-year standoff over
the country's disputed nuclear programme. The goal an agreement
that would lift sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's
nuclear programme for at least a decade.
"Iran has presented constructive solutions to overcome the
remaining differences. We will not show flexibility regarding
our red lines," the Iranian diplomat, who was not identified,
told ISNA.
But Western officials indicated they have yet to see new
proposals from Iran that could end the deadlock. The biggest
sticking points include issues such as a United Nations arms
embargo, U.N. missile sanctions, the speed of sanctions relief,
and research and development on advanced nuclear centrifuges.
"I haven't seen anything new from Iran," a Western diplomat
close to the talks told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Another Western official echoed the remarks.
Western countries accuse Iran of seeking the capability to
build nuclear weapons. Tehran says its nuclear programme is
peaceful.
A successful deal could change balance of power in the
Middle East, the biggest milestone in decades towards easing
hostility between Iran and the United States, foes since Iranian
revolutionaries stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979.
It would be a political success for both U.S. President
Barack Obama and Iran's pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani, both
of whom face scepticism from powerful hardliners at home.
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China gave themselves at least until Friday to negotiate an
agreement, but a source from one of the powers said on Tuesday
they had to wrap up in the next 48 hours.
Speaking to reporters late on Tuesday, a senior U.S.
official suggested that the negotiations were approaching a
moment of truth.
"I believe we will in the near term either get this deal or
find out we can't," the U.S. official said.
Iran and the powers have a rough draft of an agreement with
five technical annexes, which diplomats say adds up to around 80
pages. But the text contains many brackets highlighting areas of
dispute. The disagreements over U.N. Security Council sanctions
are among the most difficult, officials said.
"Removing the remaining brackets, this seems to be very,
very, very tough," a senior Western diplomat told reporters.
HEATED EXCHANGE
Russia and China, which have never hidden their dislike of
sanctions, had indicated they would support the termination of
the arms embargo on Iran and U.N. missile sanctions, both of
which date back to 2006.
In the end, however, Moscow and Beijing agreed not to break
ranks with the Americans and Europeans who want to maintain the
arms embargo and missile sanctions, given instability in the
Middle East.
"In the current context, it would be pretty obscene as a
political message if we resolve the nuclear issue but then give
them money and the capacity to import and export arms," a senior
Western official said.
Russia is especially sensitive about sanctions, Western
officials say, due to the fact that it itself is under U.S. and
European Union sanctions over allegations that it is supporting
pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, which it denies.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stayed behind in Vienna in an
attempt to break the logjam while most of the other foreign
ministers returned to their capitals. EU foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini, who is coordinating the talks, also remained
in Vienna to help find a compromise.
Kerry and Zarif were involved in a tense exchange of
positions on U.N. sanctions on Monday night, diplomats said.
Tehran says conventional weapons and missiles have nothing to do
with the nuclear issue and bans should therefore be removed.
"There was no slamming of doors but it was a very heated
exchange of views," one of the senior Western diplomats said.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond are expected to return to Vienna on
Wednesday evening.
U.S. and European officials have indicated that they are
prepared to walk away from the negotiations if there is not a
deal soon, while the Iranians have said they are happy to
continue negotiating.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the
power to block a deal, last month ruled out either a long freeze
of sensitive nuclear work or opening military sites to
inspectors. Western officials say Khamenei's "red lines" have
made things more difficult for the Iranian delegation.
"There is a sort of good-cop/bad-cop between Zarif and the
supreme leader," a Western official said. "Zarif is under a lot
of pressure."
The latest extension of the talks to Friday left open the
possibility an agreement would not arrive in time for the
deadline to allow an expedited, 30-day review of a deal by the
Republican-dominated U.S. Congress.
If a deal is sent to Congress between July 10 and Sept. 7,
Congress will have up to 60 days to review it. U.S. officials
fear that could provide more time for any deal to unravel.
(Additional reporting by John Irish and Arshad Mohammed,
Writing by Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi)