July 11 Iran and major powers have given
themselves until Monday to reach a nuclear agreement, their
third extension in two weeks, as Tehran accused the West of
throwing up new stumbling blocks to a deal.
The Iranians and other delegations say the deal is mostly
complete with the exception of a few difficult disputes.
Following is a summary of key aspects of the talks:
BREAKOUT TIME
The point of an agreement is to increase Iran's nuclear
"breakout time", the time needed to produce enough highly
enriched uranium or bomb-grade plutonium for a single weapon, to
at least a year from the current two to three months.
CONGRESSIONAL REVIEW
The United States missed a 0400 GMT Friday congressional
deadline to submit the text of a final agreement and have a
30-day review during which President Barack Obama will not be
permitted to suspend congressional sanctions through executive
order.
If a deal is transmitted to Congress by Sept. 7, a period
that includes the congressional August recess, U.S. lawmakers
will have up to 60 days to review it.
U.S. officials had previously expressed concern that the
extended review would provide more time for any deal to unravel
but, in the last week, they have said an extension did not
matter.
If a deal were sent to Congress after Sept. 7, the review
period reverts to 30 days.
STICKING POINTS
SANCTIONS RELIEF - U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions will be
suspended and later terminated, based on verification of Iran's
compliance with the agreement, but there are disputes about
timing. Khamenei wants sanctions lifted as soon as there is an
agreement, though Western powers say they will be suspended
gradually and terminated much later.
U.N. nuclear-related sanctions will need to be removed on
the basis of a U.N. Security Council resolution, which will also
allow Iran to purchase specific nuclear technology that it has
been banned for years from acquiring. There would be a
"snapback" plan to restore the sanctions if Iran violates the
deal.
The six powers also want the resolution to simultaneously
reimpose a U.N. arms embargo on Iran and ballistic missile
sanctions, which they described as not nuclear-related. This has
become one of the main sticking points in the final phase of the
talks. Iran insists the ban on conventional weapons and
ballistic missiles is nuclear-related and should also be lifted.
Russia, which sells Iran weapons, has spoken in favor of Iran's
position.
DURATION - If there is a deal, Iranian negotiators agreed in
Lausanne that Tehran's uranium enrichment programme will be
subject to limitations for a period of 15 years, easing
gradually after 10. However, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei has said Iran would not limit its nuclear activity for
as long as 10 years.
CENTRIFUGES - Machines that purify uranium for use in
nuclear power plants or weapons. In Lausanne, Iran agreed to
reduce its roughly 19,000 centrifuges installed at two
enrichment facilities, Natanz and Fordow, to 6,104. Under the
deal, only 5,060 of these, those at Natanz, will be active for
the first 10 years.
All 6,104 centrifuges are to be first generation IR-1s. Iran
also agreed to not enrich uranium beyond 3.67 percent of fissile
material for at least 15 years, well below the 90 percent or
more needed for weapons, but appropriate for civilian use.
Iran would be prevented from installing further centrifuges for
15 years.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT - This is one of the more difficult
sticking points. According to a French fact sheet, Tehran would
be allowed a "gradual and precisely defined increase in
(enrichment) capacity between the 10th and 13th years, with the
introduction of advanced IR-2 and IR-4 centrifuges".
MONITORING AND VERIFICATION - One of the biggest sticking
points in the talks has been monitoring and verification of the
deal's implementation. The most contention issues has been
access for International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to
Iranian military sites and nuclear scientists. Iran's Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said military sites and
scientists are off limits. Iranian and Western officials say
so-called "managed access", or access that is limited to protect
legitimate military secrets, such as by blindfolding the
inspectors when they are taken to a site, would be possible.
URANIUM STOCKPILE - Iran is to reduce its current stockpile
of about 8,700 kg of low-enriched uranium (LEU) to 300 kg of
3.67 percent LEU for 15 years. Iran has been reluctant to ship
its LEU abroad, and wants to convert much of it to a less
proliferation-risky form. This has been a sticking point.
ARAK HEAVY-WATER REACTOR - Iran agreed to redesign and
rebuild the Arak heavy-water research reactor based on a design
agreed by the six. The idea is that it will not produce
bomb-grade plutonium and will focus on peaceful research and
medical isotope production.
POSSIBLE MILITARY DIMENSIONS ("PMD") - According to the
Lausanne agreement, Iran must answer queries the IAEA has about
past activities that may have been related to atomic weapons
research. But Iran has been stonewalling the IAEA probe, and
Western officials have said some of the sanctions relief would
depend on Iran resolving those queries.
Officials close to the talks say they have made progress on
this issue, while the IAEA has said it could issue an assessment
of its investigation by the end of the year if Iran cooperates.
BACKGROUND
The nuclear standoff between Iran and the West goes back to
at least 2002, when a group of Iranian exiles revealed
undeclared Iranian nuclear facilities in Iran.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) later
confirmed the facilities were a uranium enrichment plant at
Natanz and a heavy-water production plant at Arak. Iran says its
nuclear programme is peaceful but Western intelligence agencies
are convinced Iran had a nuclear arms programme that went
dormant, possibly as far back as 2003.
In 2003, Britain, France and Germany struck a deal with Iran
to suspend its uranium enrichment programme in exchange for
economic and political incentives. That deal, which the United
States opposed, collapsed in 2005.
In 2006, the United States dropped its opposition to
engagement with Iran and joined the three European powers, along
with Russia and China, in what was then called the "P5+1", the
five permanent U.N. Security Council members plus Germany, or
the "E3+3". In the same year, the Security Council began
imposing sanctions on Iran for refusing to suspend enrichment
and other sensitive nuclear work. This was followed by tougher
U.N., U.S. and European Union sanctions.
The P5+1 made several proposals but the process stalled
until after President Hassan Rouhani's election in 2013. In
November of that year, Iran and the six reached an interim deal
that gave Tehran limited sanctions relief in exchange for some
curbs on its most sensitive nuclear work. It was meant to buy
time to negotiate a final, long-term agreement. The interim deal
was extended in July and November of last year and three more
times over the past two weeks.
On April 2, Iran and the six agreed in Lausanne,
Switzerland, on the parameters for a final agreement. They set a
deadline for a final, long-term agreement of June 30, though
negotiations continued past that deadline. U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry has said he will not be rushed into a deal.
REGIONAL CONTEXT
Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran's regional foes, are
suspicious of Iran and oppose the deal. Iran has become
increasingly assertive in the region and some analysts believe
that, if Iran secures sanctions relief based on a deal with the
West, it will boost its confidence as a regional power and
improve its flagging economy.
(Compiling by Louis Charbonneau; Additional reporting by John
Irish, Arshad Mohammed, Parisa Hafezi and Shadia Nasralla;
Editing by David Holmes)