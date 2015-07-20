(Repeats with new story number)
UNITED NATIONS/DUBAI, July 20 The U.N. Security
Council on Monday backed Iran's nuclear agreement with world
powers but the Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guards attacked
the resolution, underlining powerful opposition to the deal.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who also faces domestic
political opposition to the agreement, hailed the United Nations
endorsement, saying it showed last week's accord commanded broad
international support as the best way of ensuring Iran never
gets nuclear weapons.
The European Union also approved the deal, which curbs
Iran's nuclear programme in return for easing economic
sanctions, while Germany rapidly moved to revive its once close
trading relationship with Tehran. EU foreign ministers, inspired
by the diplomacy that led to the nuclear pact, agreed to try and
involve more countries in restarting peace talks between Israel
and the Palestinians.
At the United Nations, the Security Council unanimously
adopted a resolution that was negotiated as part of the
agreement reached in Vienna between Iran and the six powers.
In return for lifting the U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions that
have crippled its economy, Iran must accept long-term limits on
the nuclear programme that the West suspected was aimed at
creating an atomic bomb, but which Tehran says is peaceful.
The White House said several cabinet members would give two
classified briefings to lawmakers in Congress on Wednesday and
it welcomed a letter signed by 60 national security experts
approving the deal.
While the Democratic Party leader in the U.S. House of
Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, wrote to colleagues backing the
nuclear agreement, congressional Republicans, who control both
chambers of Congress, railed against the U.N. vote. Several
called it an "affront to the American people" because it took
place before the end of the congressional review period.
Congress has 60 days to decide whether to approve or reject
the deal.
The agreement also faces opposition in some Middle East
states, including Israel and Saudi Arabia. Israel warned U.S.
Defence Secretary Ash Carter on his visit to Israel on Monday
that it feared the pact would translate into more money for
Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese militia group, and others
hostile to Israel.
Even before the Council passed the resolution in New York,
top Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Ali Jafari
denounced it for interfering with Iran's military operations and
crossing "red lines" set by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei.
"We will never accept it," he was quoted as saying by the
semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
Iranian hardliners are worried that U.N. inspectors may gain
some access to sensitive military sites under the resolution,
which becomes international law.
The country's senior nuclear negotiator, Seyed Abbas
Araghchi, dismissed critics' concerns and called the resolution
an "unprecedented achievement in Iran's history". The deal must
be approved by Iran's National Security Council and later by
Khamenei. Parliament's role is not clear.
SIGNAL TO CONGRESS
The EU's approval of the deal with the United States, China,
Russia, Britain, France and Germany marked a first step towards
lifting Europe's economic sanctions against Tehran. The bloc
hopes this will send a signal that the U.S. Congress will
follow.
In a message mainly aimed at sceptical voices in Congress
and strong resistance from Israel, EU foreign ministers meeting
in Brussels stressed that there was no better option available.
"It is a balanced deal that means Iran won't get an atomic
bomb," said French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius.
Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations,
appeared to try to address some of the concerns shared by
congressional conservatives and some in the Middle East. The
deal "doesn't change our profound concern about human rights
violations committed by the Iranian government or about
instability Iran fuels ... from its support for terrorist
proxies to its repeated threats against Israel, its other
destabilising activities in the region", she said.
Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Gholamali Khoshroo, rejected the
U.S. accusations as baseless. "The country that invaded two
countries in our region and created favourable grounds for the
growth of terrorism and extremism is not well placed to raise
such accusations against my country," he told the Council.
Passage of the U.N. resolution triggers a complex set of
coordinated steps agreed by Iran during nearly two years of
talks with the powers.
It says that no sanctions relief will be implemented until
the International Atomic Energy Agency submits a report to the
Council verifying that Iran has taken certain nuclear-related
measures outlined in the agreement.
Under the deal, the major powers which signed the accord
don't need to take any further action for 90 days. Then they are
required to begin preparations so they are able to lift
sanctions as soon as the IAEA verification report is submitted.
KEEN TO DO BUSINESS
Some countries are already keen to do business with the oil
exporter. Germany and Iran moved tentatively on Monday towards
reviving trade, anticipating the lifting of the sanctions.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, making the first top level
German government visit to Tehran in 13 years, indicated that a
ministerial-level meeting of a long dormant German-Iran economic
commission would take place early next year in Tehran.
For decades, Germany was Iran's biggest trading partner in
Europe. German exports there hit 4.4 billion euros in 2005 but
then slumped to 1.8 billion by 2013 as the West tightened the
sanctions.
The trip is a delicate one for Gabriel, who is also Vice
Chancellor, partly because of Germany's close ties to Israel,
Iran's sworn enemy.
Gabriel said better economic ties depended on Iran improving
relations with Israel. "For us Germans, Israel's security is of
great importance," he told a news conference.
At the same news conference, Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif did not touch on the issue of Israel
directly, but said: "Of course we have differing political
views. But we can talk about these differences of opinion."
