VIENNA, July 6 With a deadline for a nuclear agreement a day away, a ministerial meeting between Iran and six major powers showed there remain serious divisions between the two sides, an Iranian source told Iran's state news agency on Monday.

"The ministerial meeting between Iran and the (six) showed there are still serious differences," a source close to the Iranian negotiating team told the state news agency IRNA. "But both sides are also serious to resolve the differences."

The deadline for a deal is Tuesday though negotiators say there is a good chance talks may go beyond that.