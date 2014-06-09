* Iran meeting with senior U.S. officials in Geneva
* July 20 deadline in jeopardy after logjam in Vienna talks
* Israel intel official says Iran serious in nuclear talks
By Stephanie Nebehay and Michelle Moghtader
GENEVA/DUBAI, June 9 Iran's talks with six
global powers on a long-term deal to curb its nuclear programme
in exchange for an end to sanctions could be extended for
another six months if no deal is reached by a July 20 deadline,
a senior Iranian official said on Monday.
The four-month-old round of negotiations ran into difficulty
last month with each side accusing the other of making
unrealistic demands, sowing doubt about prospects for a
breakthrough next month.
Western officials say Iran wants to maintain a uranium
enrichment capability far beyond what is suitable for a civilian
nuclear energy programme. Iran says it wants to avoid reliance
on foreign suppliers of fuel for its nuclear reactors and
rejects Western allegations it seeks the capability to make
nuclear weapons under the guise of a peaceful energy programme.
Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi spoke of a possible
extension to the talks in remarks in Geneva to Iranian media on
the sidelines of meetings with senior U.S. officials and the
European Union's deputy chief negotiator.
"We hope to reach a final agreement (by July 20) but, if
this doesn't happen, then we have no choice but to extend the
Geneva deal for six more months while we continue negotiations,"
Araqchi was quoted as saying by Iran's state news agency IRNA."
"It's still too early to judge whether an extension will be
needed. This hope still exists that we will be able to reach a
final agreement by the end of the six months on July 20."
The United States said on Saturday it would send its No. 2
diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns, to Geneva to
meet a delegation led by Araqchi.
Burns led secret U.S.-Iranian negotiations that helped bring
about an interim nuclear agreement between Iran and the major
powers on Nov. 24, allaying fears of war over the dispute.
Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, the primary U.S.
negotiator with Iran, is accompanying him on a team that
includes senior White House national security staff.
The U.S. decision to travel to Geneva and meet with the
Iranian delegation appeared to reflect a desire to try to break
the deadlock in the Vienna negotiations.
"There are still gaps between Iran and the (six powers) in
various issues and in order to bring our views closer, the other
side must make tough decisions," Araqchi said.
"The goal of these negotiations was to secure the Iranian
nation's rights in the nuclear issue for peaceful purposes," he
was quoted as saying. "We hope that we will be able to achieve
this in the remaining time under the six-month nuclear deal."
Another senior Iranian official, Takht Ravanchi, was quoted
as saying that putting an end to sanctions was one of the issues
discussed during the bilateral session with the Americans.
ISRAELI OFFICIAL: IRAN SERIOUS ABOUT TALKS
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China included the July 20 deadline to reach a comprehensive
agreement in the text of the Nov. 24 preliminary deal.
That pact, under which Iran shelved some sensitive nuclear
activities in exchange for limited relief from sanctions, gave
scope for a six-month extension if needed to nail down a final
settlement that would end sanctions and remove the threat of
war.
An extension would allow up to half a year more for limited
sanctions relief and restraints on Iranian nuclear work as
agreed in Geneva.
To avoid open conflict with the U.S. Congress, where hawkish
lawmakers prefer the stick to the carrot in dealing with Iran,
Obama would want their approval to extend sanctions relief.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton is coordinating the
six powers' talks with Tehran. Her deputy Helga Schmid is
currently in Geneva for the bilateral meetings with Iran ahead
of the next round of Vienna talks scheduled for June 16-20.
Separately, in a shift of tone from Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu's scepticism, a senior Israeli intelligence officer
said on Monday that Iran was negotiating seriously on a deal to
limit its disputed nuclear programme.
Brigadier-General Itai Brun, military intelligence's chief
analyst, told a strategic forum that Iran was honouring the
November interim agreement that Netanyahu had condemned as an
"historic mistake" for easing sanctions on Israel's arch-enemy.
(Reporting by Michelle Moghtader in Dubai, Dan Williams in
Jerusalem and Parisa Hafezi in Ankara; Writing by Louis
Charbonneau; Editing by Mark Heinrich)