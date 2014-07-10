PRAGUE, July 10 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and foreign ministers from the six powers negotiating with Iran on its nuclear programme will travel to Vienna this weekend to help break the logjam in the talks, a senior Western official said on Thursday.

"I can tell you that Kerry will be in Vienna this weekend, probably on Saturday," the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. He added that Kerry had several bilateral meetings scheduled with fellow ministers on Sunday.

It was not clear how long Kerry and the other ministers planned to stay in Vienna. Nor was it clear how many other ministers would join Kerry. The Western official said it was unlikely the ministers were heading to Vienna to sign an agreement between Iran and the six powers, given the wide gap between the parties on the acceptable scope of Tehran's future enrichment programme. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)