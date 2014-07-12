VIENNA, July 12 Iran has stuck to "inadequate and unworkable" positions in nuclear talks with six world powers despite a looming deadline for a deal to end sanctions against Tehran in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme, a U.S. official said on Saturday.

"We are very far apart on some issues", including on uranium enrichment, the senior U.S. administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Another senior U.S. official added that it was difficult to consider extending the negotiations with Iran beyond the July 20 deadline without first seeing "significant progress on key issues" negotiations between Iran and the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl)