(Adds background, details)
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
VIENNA, July 19 Iran and six world powers have
agreed to a four-month extension of negotiations on a nuclear
deal with Tehran after failing to meet a July 20 deadline due to
"significant gaps" between the two sides, the European Union and
Iran said on Saturday.
"There are still significant gaps on some core issues which
will require more time and effort," EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif said in a joint statement.
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia
and China had set a July 20 deadline to complete a long-term
agreement that would resolve the decade-old dispute over
Tehran's nuclear ambitions. But diplomats said they were unable
to overcome significant differences on major sticking points.
"We will reconvene in the coming weeks in different formats
with the clear determination to reach agreement on a Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (long-term agreement) at the
earliest possible moment," Ashton and Zarif said.
Ashton was speaking on behalf of the six powers. The
extension begins July 21 and runs through November 24.
It has been clear for days that Iran and the six powers
would miss the Sunday deadline to reach an accord on curbing
Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the gradual lifting of
sanctions due to disagreements on a number of key issues.
Among the issues dividing them are the permissible scope of
Iran's nuclear fuel production capacity and how to address the
country's suspected past atomic bomb research. The negotiations
began in February in Vienna.
The talks are taking place because of a preliminary
agreement reached in Geneva in November 2013 that gave Iran
limited sanctions relief in exchange for halting some nuclear
activities and created time and space for the negotiation of a
comprehensive deal to end the decade-long dispute.
But it remains uncertain whether four more months of
high-stakes talks will yield a final agreement, since the
underlying differences remain significant after six rounds of
meetings this year.
Western nations fear Iran's nuclear programme may be aimed
at developing a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies this.
The powers want Iran to significantly scale back its nuclear
enrichment programme to make sure it cannot yield nuclear bombs.
Iran wants sanctions that have severely damaged its
oil-dependent economy to be lifted as soon as possible.
After years of rising tension between Iran and the West and
fears of a new Middle East war, last year's election of a
pragmatist, Hassan Rouhani, as Iran's president led to a thaw in
ties that resulted in November's diplomatic breakthrough.
But Iran's new government still insists that the country has
a right to develop a nuclear energy programme that includes the
production of atomic fuel. The West fears that this fuel, if
further processed, could also be used to make bombs.
(Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl; writing by Louis
Charbonneau; editing by Andrew Hay)