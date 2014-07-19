* Four-month extension of nuclear talks to expire on Nov. 24
* Kerry: major disagreements remain on issue of enrichment
* U.S. administration opposes new sanctions while talks
underway
* Negotiations between Iran, six powers to resume in coming
weeks
By Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, July 19 Iran faced Western pressure on
Saturday to make concessions over its atomic activities after it
and six world powers failed to meet a July 20 deadline for a
deal to end the decade-old dispute but agreed to keep talking.
The countries agreed to extend the high-stakes negotiations
by four months, and let Iran access another $2.8 billion of its
cash frozen abroad during that period, though most sanctions on
the Islamic Republic stayed in place.
Germany - one of the major powers trying to persuade Iran to
curb its nuclear programme - warned that the extended talks
might be the last chance for a long time to reach a peaceful
solution.
Echoing the views of other envoys, a Western diplomat said
there had been some progress during nearly three weeks of
marathon discussions in Vienna's 19th century Coburg palace and
that gaps in positions were not "unbridgeable".
But, the senior diplomat added: "We cannot accept that Iran
stays at current levels of enrichment."
The six powers want Iran to significantly scale back its
uranium enrichment programme to make sure it cannot produce
nuclear bombs. Iran says the programme is entirely peaceful and
wants sanctions that have severely damaged its oil-dependent
economy to be lifted as soon as possible.
After years of rising tension between Iran and the West and
fears of a new Middle East war, last year's election of a
pragmatist, Hassan Rouhani, as Iran's president led to a thaw in
ties that resulted in the current nuclear negotiations.
The announcement to give diplomacy until Nov. 24 came in the
early hours of Saturday, a day before the July 20 deadline that
Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China had earlier set for an agreement.
"These few months until November could be the last and best
chance for a long time to end the nuclear argument peacefully,"
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.
"Iran must show it is willing to dispel all doubts about the
peaceful nature of its nuclear programme," he said.
Under the terms of the extension of the negotiations, Iran
will be able to access during this time a relatively small
portion of an estimated more than $100 billion held abroad, in
return for limits to its nuclear programme.
It prolongs - with some adjustments - an interim deal
hammered out in Geneva last year, under which Iran halted its
most controversial nuclear work in exchange for some easing of
sanctions. The six-month deal - which allowed Iran to receive
$4.2 billion in funds held abroad - was designed to create time
and space for the negotiation of a permanent agreement.
U.S. officials stressed that most sanctions against Iran
Republic would remain in place for now.
"Iran will not get any more money during these four months
than it did during the last six months, and the vast majority of
its frozen oil revenues will remain inaccessible ... We will
continue to vigorously enforce the sanctions that remain in
place," said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
IRAN'S "FEET TO THE FIRE"
It remains uncertain whether four more months of talks will
yield a final deal, since major underlying differences remain
after six rounds of meetings since February.
"We are definitely convinced it's doable, it's a question of
political will," the senior Western diplomat said. "I think they
(Iran) really want to get this done."
In exchange for the $2.8 billion, Kerry said, Iran agreed to
take several steps, including to keep neutralizing its most
sensitive uranium stocks - uranium that has been enriched to a
level of 20 percent purity - by converting it to fuel for a
research reactor in Tehran used to make medical isotopes.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told Reuters in Cairo
that major disagreements remained though some had been resolved.
"If we had thought there was no potential for a deal we
would have stopped immediately," he said.
Some members of U.S. Congress are eager to impose new and
tougher sanctions on Iran. U.S. officials said on Saturday they
would continue to oppose new sanctions as long as the
negotiations were underway but would drop their opposition if
the talks collapsed. "We understand Congress' desire to hold
Iran's feet to the fire," one of them said.
Iran says it would be willing to delay development of an
industrial-scale uranium enrichment programme for up to seven
years and to keep the 19,000 centrifuges it has installed so far
for this purpose, but Washington says this is still too many.
Enriched uranium can be used to make fuel for nuclear power
plants, Iran's stated aim, but can also provide material for
bombs if refined further, which the West fears may be the
country's ultimate aim.
European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton - who
leads the talks for the powers - and Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a joint statement that the talks
would resume in the coming weeks.
