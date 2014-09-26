UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Iran and six world
powers made little progress in overcoming significant
disagreements in the most recent round of nuclear talks,
including on uranium enrichment, Iranian and Western diplomats
close to the negotiations said on Friday.
"On the core issues we remain pretty far apart," a Western
diplomat told reporters on condition of anonymity. "On
enrichment, we are not there yet. On sanctions, we are not there
yet." He added that Iran and the powers would likely meet again
in the coming weeks, though no date and venue have been set.
A senior Iranian official had a similarly sober assessment
of the talks, which have been taking place on the sidelines of
the U.N. General Assembly in New York: "Despite hours of talks
and meetings, there has not been progress to overcome major
differences, not even one inch."
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi)