* End-March deadline for preliminary deal
* Full deal would follow by end of June
* Sides incling closr but issues remain
By Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 27 Major powers and
Iran were pushing each other for concessions on Friday ahead of
an end-March deadline for a preliminary nuclear deal, with
Tehran demanding an immediate end to sanctions and freedom to
continue sensitive atomic research, officials said.
Tehran and six major powers -- the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China -- are meeting in Lausanne,
Switzerland, to hammer out a political framework accord by the
end of this month that would lay the foundations for a full deal
by June 30.
Under a final settlement, Tehran would halt sensitive
nuclear work for at least a decade and in exchange,
international financial and oil sanctions on Iran would be
lifted. This would aim to end the country's 12-year nuclear
standoff with the West and reduce the risk of war in the Middle
East.
While all sides agree they have been inching closer to a
deal, there are major disagreements that have prevented a
resolution.
Tehran insists on the freedom to continue research on
advanced centrifuges, machines that purify uranium for use in
nuclear power plants or, if very highly enriched, in weapons, at
an underground facility, and the immediate lifting of all U.N.
sanctions and the most severe U.S. and European Union sanctions.
"There has been massive progress on all the issues," a
senior Iranian official told Reuters. "There are still disputes
over two issues -- R&D (research and development) and U.N.
sanctions."
A Western official close to the talks confirmed that from
his side, centrifuge research and enrichment in general remained
the most difficult unresolved issue: "The essential element for
us is R&D, and enrichment."
The United States and European partners are reluctant to
allow Iran to operate centrifuges at the Fordow enrichment site,
Western officials said, adding that the issue was unresolved.
An Iranian government website said in November that
Washington could let Iran keep some 6,000 early-generation
centrifuges, down from nearly 10,000 now in operation out of
under 20,000 installed.
'HIGHS AND LOWS'
After meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday,
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters
outside the 19th century hotel on the banks of Lake Geneva where
the talks are taking place that it was unclear if there would be
a deal in the coming days.
"The negotiations are difficult and complicated and there
are highs and lows," Zarif said. "We think an agreement is still
possible but when is another story. Our feeling is that we
certainly will be able to reach an agreement, but that will need
political will on the other side."
Zarif added that the issue of the Saudi-led military
operations against Yemen's Houthi fighters, which Tehran has
backed, had come up on the sidelines, though the Lausanne talks
were exclusively focused on the nuclear issue.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke with his French,
Russian, British and Chinese counterparts on Thursday in an
attempt to break the impasse. He also sent a letter to the
leaders of all six powers, including U.S. President Barack
Obama, though officials said the letter did not suggest Tehran
was ready to compromise.
Western officials said the main problem remains Tehran's
refusal to offer serious concessions. Iranian say the same thing
about the six and accuse the French of taking the hardest line.
They also said there was no guarantee a deal would be
clinched by the deadline, but several foreign ministers are due
to arrive in Lausanne this weekend.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, whose country has
been making the most stringent demands on Iran according to
negotiators, will arrive on Saturday. His British and Russian
counterparts have also confirmed they will join the talks.
If there is a political framework agreement in the coming
days, the U.S. and European delegations want it to be as
specific as possible, including figures for permissible numbers
of centrifuges Tehran could operate, uranium stockpiles and
other sensitive technical issues.
Further technical details would be included in annexes to be
agreed before July 1.
"We are not messing about here," a Western diplomat said.
"If there is a deal it won't be a vague understanding that
collapses as soon as we leave. If there is a political framework
agreement it will have the broad parameters of the issues even
if, given the complexities surrounding these talks, it may mean
that some issues are not explained in detail."
The six powers want the limits on the most sensitive aspects
of Iran's nuclear programme to be in place for at least a decade
followed by years of intrusive inspections by the U.N. nuclear
watchdog.
They also want to be certain Tehran would need at least one
year to produce enough high enriched uranium for a weapon should
the Iranians decide to produce one. Iran denies having any
nuclear weapons ambitions.
Israel, Saudi Arabia, France and the U.S. Congress have all
raised concerns that the Obama administration might be willing
to conclude a deal that would allow Iran to develop a nuclear
weapons capability in the future.
(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Stephanie Nebehay;
Editing by Giles Elgood)