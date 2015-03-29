* Ministers revise travel plans as deadline nears
* Iran says it has shown flexibility
* U.S. speaks of 'serious but difficult work'
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 29 U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry cancelled plans to fly to Boston for a
ceremony in honour of his late friend Edward Kennedy as talks on
Iran's nuclear programme intensified in Switzerland, with two
days left to a deadline.
Kerry's spokeswoman said on Sunday he regretted missing the
dedication ceremony for an institute named after the U.S.
senator, who was a mentor to him.
Officials close to the talks said the French and German
foreign ministers, Laurent Fabius and Frank-Walter Steinmeier,
were considering delaying a planned joint trip to Kazakhstan in
order to focus on clearing the remaining hurdles to a deal.
Iran denies charges from the West and Israel that it wants
to build a nuclear weapon, and says its programme is purely
peaceful. It wants the removal of international sanctions that
are hurting its economy.
The six world powers negotiating with it are seeking a halt
to its most sensitive nuclear work. The dispute dates back more
than a decade and has threatened at times to trigger a new
Middle East war.
Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have
been in Lausanne for days to try to reach a preliminary deal by
a self-imposed deadline of Tuesday. They held several rounds of
talks on Saturday and met again on Sunday morning.
Fabius and Steinmeier joined the talks on Saturday, and
their counterparts from China, Britain and Russia were to take
part later on Sunday.
Close as the sides have come to the outline of an agreement,
they still have deep disagreements on Iran's demands for uranium
enrichment research and the immediate removal of all U.N. and
key U.S. and European Union sanctions. Those disagreements could
wreck a deal, officials say.
Zarif says the six powers are now the ones who must
compromise.
"In negotiations, both sides must show flexibility," Zarif
said on Twitter. "We have, and are ready to make a good deal for
all. We await our counterparts' readiness."
Western officials close to the talks said it was up to Iran
to compromise on the remaining sticking points.
"The serious but difficult work continues," a senior U.S.
State Department official said. "We expect the pace to intensify
as we assess if an understanding is possible."
Israel meanwhile kept up its public campaign against the
possible nuclear with Tehran.
"I say here, this morning, in the name of the government of
Israel, this is a bad deal, full of holes." Strategic Affairs
Minister Yuval Steinitz told Israel Radio.
A key point in the framework accord the sides are trying to
agree by Tuesday is expected to be the duration of the
agreement, which officials from the six-power group said would
have to be in place for more than 10 years.
The framework accord should be followed by a comprehensive
deal by June 30 that includes full technical details.
