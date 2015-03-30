LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 30 The foreign
ministers of Iran and six world powers met on Monday in a final
push for a preliminary accord less than two days before their
deadline to outline a deal to end Tehran's nuclear standoff with
the West.
For days Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Russia and China have been holding marathon negotiations in the
Swiss city of Lausanne to break an impasse in nuclear
negotiations, but officials cautioned that attempts to reach a
framework accord could yet fall apart.
In addition to U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, British Foreign
Secretary Philip Hammond, French Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Russia's Sergei
Lavrov and China's Wang Yi gathered at a 19th-century hotel
overlooking Lake Geneva to try to end the deadlock in the talks.
The six powers want more than a 10-year suspension of Iran's
most sensitive nuclear work. Tehran, which denies it is trying
to develop a nuclear weapons capability, demands in exchange for
limits on its atomic activities a swift end to international
sanctions that are crippling its economy.
While some issues being discussed in the negotiations have
been resolved, there are several differences on which the two
sides have been unable to reach agreement. Both Iran and the six
have floated compromise proposals in an attempt to make an
accord possible.
One sticking point concerns Iran's demand to continue with
research into newer generations of advanced centrifuges that can
purify uranium faster and in greater quantities than the ones it
currently operates for use in nuclear power plants or, if very
highly enriched, in weapons.
Another question involves the speed of removing United
Nations sanctions on Iran. A senior U.S. official said on Sunday
there were other unresolved issues, but expected those would
fall into place if the big sticking points could be worked out.
Even if Iran and the six powers reach an agreement by their
end-March deadline, officials close to the talks say it could
still fall apart when the two sides attempt to agree on all the
technical details for a comprehensive accord by June 30.
