LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 30 There are three major sticking points that must be resolved if Iran and major powers are to secure a framework deal before a self-imposed end-March deadline and it is unclear whether those differences will be bridged, a Western diplomat said on Monday

The diplomat said the most difficult issues were related to the duration of any limits on Iranian nuclear activities after an initial 10 years, the lifting of U.N. sanctions and restoring them in case of non-compliance by Tehran.

"There cannot be an agreement if we do not have answers to these questions," the diplomat said on condition of annonymity. "The feeling is that if things are to happen, it's now that the pieces will fit together. There's a moment when you have to say yes or no." (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau)