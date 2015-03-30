LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 30 There are three
major sticking points that must be resolved if Iran and major
powers are to secure a framework deal before a self-imposed
end-March deadline and it is unclear whether those differences
will be bridged, a Western diplomat said on Monday
The diplomat said the most difficult issues were related to
the duration of any limits on Iranian nuclear activities after
an initial 10 years, the lifting of U.N. sanctions and restoring
them in case of non-compliance by Tehran.
"There cannot be an agreement if we do not have answers to
these questions," the diplomat said on condition of annonymity.
"The feeling is that if things are to happen, it's now that the
pieces will fit together. There's a moment when you have to say
yes or no."
(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau)