* Midnight deadline for outline eludes negotiators
* U.S. says it will exit talks before June 30 if no deal
* U.N. sanctions, R&D after 10 years remain unresolved
By Parisa Hafezi, Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 The United
States said on Tuesday that world powers and Iran would keep
negotiating over an outline accord on Tehran's nuclear programme
beyond a midnight deadline, while warning that it was ready to
abandon the talks altogether.
As Iran affirmed its "nuclear rights", the talks in the
Swiss city of Lausanne appeared to bog down, and officials
cautioned that any agreement would probably be fragile and
incomplete.
The U.S. State Department said efforts to forge a deal would
go on past the self-imposed deadline of March 31. "We've made
enough progress in the last days to merit staying until
Wednesday," acting spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement.
"There are several difficult issues still remaining."
For nearly a week, the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China have been trying to break an impasse
in the talks, aimed at stopping Iran from gaining the capacity
to develop a nuclear bomb in exchange for the easing of
international sanctions crippling its economy.
The outline political accord is supposed to lay the
foundations for a final settlement of the long-running nuclear
dispute by June 30 - another self-imposed deadline, but one that
Western powers have said they do not want to extend.
A senior Iranian negotiator said Tehran was willing to
continue talks until the deadlock is resolved. "Iran does not
want a nuclear deal just for the sake of having a deal, and a
final deal should guarantee the Iranian nation's nuclear
rights," the negotiator, Hamid Baidinejad, told reporters.
Two Western diplomatic sources said the Iranians had been
told by the powers that they must make up their minds on whether
to accept a political agreement before dawn on Wednesday. A
senior U.S. official denied that was the case.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in Washington that
U.S. negotiators will not wait until June 30 to walk away from
the talks if they cannot reach a preliminary political
agreement.
"If we're not able to reach a political agreement, then
we're not going to wait ... until June 30 to walk away," he
said.
"We are moving forward, but it's complicated," French
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters in Lausanne.
A German delegation source said "it remains an open question
whether we will succeed", adding that it was "too early to think
about stopping the clock, (though that) may perhaps prove
necessary".
Baidinejad told Iranian state TV that an interim deal in
November 2013 was reached at 3 a.m.
TWO SCENARIOS
Disagreements on enrichment research and the pace of lifting
sanctions threatened to scupper a deal that could end the
12-year-old standoff and reduce the risk of another Middle East
war. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.
For days officials have been trying to agree on a brief
document of several pages outlining headline numbers to form the
basis of a future agreement.
It is possible they would not agree on anything. "We are
preparing for both scenarios," another Western diplomat said.
Speaking in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
French President Francois Hollande said it would be better to
have no deal than a bad deal.
An agreement would almost certainly lift sanctions only in
stages, deferring even a partial return of Iranian crude exports
until at least 2016.
Sanctions have halved Iran's oil exports to just over 1
million barrels per day since 2012 when oil and financial
sanctions hit Iran. Brent crude dropped towards $55 a barrel on
Tuesday as negotiations continued.
Officials from both sides said the main sticking points were
the removal of the U.N. sanctions and Iranian demands for the
right to unfettered research and development into advanced
nuclear centrifuges after the first 10 years of the agreement
expires.
The six powers want more than a 10-year suspension of Iran's
most sensitive nuclear work. Their goal is to find a way to
ensure that for at least the next 10 years Iran is at least one
year away from being able to produce enough fissile material for
an atomic weapon.
