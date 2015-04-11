April 11 An outline nuclear accord reached this
month between Iran and world powers respects Iran's principles,
though ambiguities over the lifting of sanctions must be
resolved, a senior Iranian military official was quoted as
saying on Saturday.
"Solutions have been obtained and it seems that the
principles and red lines of the Islamic Republic in technical
issues have been accepted by the enemy," said Mohammad Ali
Jafari, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard
Corps, according to Fars News.
"However in regards to removing the sanctions, there are
ambiguities which need to be made clear and we must realize that
this very issue of how the sanctions will be removed can lead to
a lack of agreement."
