* Deal would bring sanctions relief for Iran
* In return, Tehran would curb nuclear programme
* Kerry says "tough things" still to do
* Diplomats say deal could come on Sunday
By Parisa Hafezi and Arshad Mohammed
VIENNA, July 12 After more than two weeks of
marathon negotiations, Iran and six world powers appeared close
to a historic nuclear deal that would bring sanctions relief in
exchange for curbs on Tehran's atomic programme, diplomats said
on Sunday.
But U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry cautioned that some
difficult issues remained on the 16th day of ministerial
negotiations between Iran, the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China.
"I think we're getting to some real decisions," Kerry told
reporters in the Austrian capital. "So I will say, because we
have a few tough things to do, I remain hopeful. Hopeful."
Several diplomats close to the talks said an agreement that
would end more than a year and a half of negotiations could come
as early as on Sunday. In a sign that something might be in the
works, both Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese
Foreign Minister Wang Yi were expected to join the talks.
A senior Iranian official echoed Kerry's cautious optimism.
"The deal is within reach today," a senior Iranian official
told Reuters. "But some issues remain that need to be resolved
by foreign ministers."
Iran and the six powers involved in the talks have given
themselves until Monday to reach a deal, their third extension
in two weeks, as the Iranian delegation accused the West of
throwing up new stumbling blocks to an accord.
Among the biggest sticking points this week has been Iran's
insistence that a United Nations Security Council arms embargo
and ban on its ballistic missile programme dating from 2006 be
lifted immediately if an agreement is reached.
Russia, which sells weapons to Iran, has publicly supported
Tehran on the issue.
However, a senior Western diplomat said earlier in the week
the six powers remained united, despite Moscow's and Beijing's
well-known dislike of the embargos.
KHAMENEI SETS NO NEW 'RED LINES'
Western powers have long suspected Iran of aiming to build
nuclear bombs and using its civilian atomic energy programme to
cloak its intention - an accusation Iran strongly denies. The
goal of the deal is to increase the time it would take for Iran
to produce enough enriched uranium fuel for a single weapon to
at least one year from current estimates of 2-3 months.
If there is a deal, the limits on Iran's enrichment
programme are expected to be in place for at least a decade.
Other problematic issues in the talks are access for
inspectors to military sites in Iran, answers from Tehran over
past activity and the overall speed of sanctions relief.
Kerry and Zarif have met nearly every day since Kerry
arrived in Vienna more than two weeks ago for what was intended
to be the final phase in a negotiation process that began with
an interim nuclear deal clinched in November 2013.
An agreement would be the biggest step towards rapprochement
between Iran and the West since the 1979 Islamic Revolution,
although both sides are likely to remain wary of each other even
if a deal is concluded.
In separate comments, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
suggested the talks could go either way while Iranian Supreme
Leader Ali Khamenei said Tehran would continue its fight against
"global arrogance" - referring to the United States.
According to his website, Khamenei was asked by a student
what would happen to the "fight against global arrogance" after
the completion of the nuclear talks and the supreme leader
replied that fight must go on.
"Fighting global arrogance is the core of our revolution and
we cannot put it on hold. Get ready to continue your fight
against the global arrogance," Khamenei was quoted as saying.
"The U.S. is the true embodiment of the global arrogance."
But Khamenei did not set any new "red lines" for his
negotiators as he did in a tough speech two weeks ago.
