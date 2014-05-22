(Adds quotes, context)
By John Ruwitch and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI May 22 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said on Thursday talks over Tehran's nuclear programme
had reached an important and tough juncture, but an agreement
was still possible by a July deadline.
The lack of progress in talks in Vienna that ended last week
between Iran and United States, Russia, China, France, Britain
and Germany had raised doubts over the prospects for a
breakthrough by the self-imposed July 20 deadline.
"I think the negotiations have reached a very important and
sensitive and tough juncture," Rouhani told a news conference
through an English interpreter. He was speaking in Shanghai
where he attended a regional summit this week and held talks
with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"We cannot expect it to be resolved in just a couple of
meetings, but we are not pessimistic about the final agreement.
We still have time. We can achieve this. We can even do it by
the deadline."
The six powers want Iran to agree to scale back uranium
enrichment and other sensitive nuclear activity and accept more
rigorous U.N. inspections to deny it any capability of quickly
producing atomic bombs.
Tehran denies having any such underlying ambition, saying
its nuclear programme is for power generation and medical
purposes only.
An interim deal between Iran and the five permanent members
of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany was reached in
November in Geneva, aimed at persuading Iran to curb parts of
its nuclear work, in return for a limited easing of sanctions.
Rouhani said an early deal would benefit all but there was
"no rush" to finalise the talks. If the deadline was not met,
the interim agreement could be extended for another six months,
he said.
"The signs, the indications that we have been receiving in
the past few days, are telling us that it is very likely that we
can come to an agreement by the end of July," he said.
To reach a deal by the deadline will require good will on
the part of the six countries opposite Iran at the negotiating
table. In addition, "some certain countries behind the scenes
who want to create problems" should not be given a chance to
"sabotage" the talks, he said.
He did not specify which countries he was referring to.
After three months of mostly comparing expectations rather
than negotiating compromises, the sides had intended to start
drafting a final agreement in the Vienna talks that could end
more than a decade of enmity and mistrust and dispel fears of a
wider Middle East war.
Elected in a landslide eleven months ago, Rouhani reversed
the antagonistic stance of his predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
towards the West and led Iran into the talks about its nuclear
programme.
"If we don't achieve success it means that the other side is
very stubborn because my government is ready to be logical, is
ready to interact with the rest of the world and cooperate with
the rest of the world," he said.
"My policy is based on cooperation, not confrontation."
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing
by Nick Macfie)