By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA Six world powers demanded Iran keep
its promise to let international inspectors visit a military
installation where the U.N. nuclear watchdog believes explosives
tests geared to developing atomic bombs may have taken place.
The joint call was an unusual show of unity among the powers
on Iran before a planned revival of high-level talks as well as
widening disquiet about the nature of Tehran's nuclear
ambitions, with Israel threatening last-ditch military action.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei welcomed
comments by U.S. President Barack Obama about a diplomatic
"window of opportunity" offered by the talks, but said
Washington's simultaneous moves to "bring the Iranian people to
their knees" with sanctions were driven by delusion.
Heaping pressure on Iran to come clean, the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany used a U.N. nuclear
watchdog governors' meeting on Thursday to urge Tehran to grant
prompt access to its Parchin military facility.
They voiced concern that no deal was reached between Iran
and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors at
talks in January and February, "including on the access to
relevant sites in Iran, requested by the agency ... We urge Iran
to fulfil its undertaking to grant access to Parchin."
The message was reinforced by a remarkably blunt statement
from IAEA director Yukiya Amano accusing Tehran of seeking to
"tie our hands" and restrict inspectors during their last two
rounds of meetings.
His deputy Herman Nackaerts told Thursday's closed session
of the IAEA board of governors session, according to one
participant: "Due to major differences between Iran and the
agency, agreement could not be reached."
Nackaerts, the IAEA's chief safeguards inspector, said it
had information from satellite pictures showing "the precise
location where we believe an explosive chamber is situated".
Iran media reports this week suggested a visit to Parchin
might still be granted but the IAEA said on Thursday Tehran had
not contacted it formally about any trip.
Iran's IAEA ambassador, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, told reporters
outside the board meeting that the suspicions aired about
Parchin were "childish" and "ridiculous". He did not elaborate.
GETTING RID OF TELLTALE EVIDENCE?
Western diplomats briefed by a senior IAEA official last
week said Iran might be delaying an inspectors' trip to Parchin
so that it could first clear away evidence of research with high
explosives tests relevant to designing a nuclear bomb.
The six powers made no mention of "sanitising" the Parchin
premises in their statement at this week's session of the
35-nation board of the IAEA, the Vienna-based U.N. agency.
But their language regarding Parchin and other aspects of
Iran's shadowy nuclear programme sent a message to Tehran of a
cohesive big-power approach to tackling the stand-off, which has
stirred fears of war that could inflame the Middle East and send
oil prices skyrocketing at a time of global economic downturn.
The six powers voiced "regret" about Iran's escalating
campaign to enrich uranium, which can yield material for
electricity or nuclear bombs and is now centred in a mountain
bunker chosen as protection from air strikes.
Iran, facing sanctions targeting its oil exports for defying
international demands to curb its nuclear activities, denies
suspicions of a camouflaged attempt to develop atom bombs,
insisting it wants nuclear power for electricity generation.
But Israel, seeing Iran's nuclear advances as a mortal
threat, doubts sanctions and diplomacy will rein in its
arch-enemy and is speaking more stridently of resorting to
pre-emptive bombings of Iranian nuclear sites.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would give
sanctions on Iran a chance to work and would not attack its
nuclear installations in the coming days or weeks.
"I am not standing with a stopwatch in hand. It is not a
matter days or weeks, but also not a matter of years. Everybody
understands this," he told Israeli television Channel 10.
Israel, believed to harbour the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal, has asked the United States for advanced
"bunker-buster" bombs and refuelling planes that could improve
its ability to attack Iran's underground nuclear sites, an
Israeli official said on Thursday.
A U.S. official confirmed Netanyahu and Defense Secretary
Leon Panetta discussed military capabilities but said no deals
were struck during those talks.
A U.S. Air Force general said a 30,000-pound (13,600-kg)
bunker buster bomb designed to smash through some 200 feet (65
metres) of concrete before exploding is a "great weapon" that
could be used by U.S. forces in a clash with Iran.
REVIVING BIG POWER TALKS WITH IRAN
Temporarily quieting the sabre-rattling, the European
Union's foreign policy chief announced on Tuesday the powers had
accepted Iran's offer to revive talks after a year's standstill.
The Islamic Republic's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili
last month promised to float "new initiatives" at the talks,
whose venue and date are not yet decided.
But Iran's ambassador to France, Ali Ahani, said on Thursday
its "inalienable" right to enrich uranium would not be on the
table - a stance redolent of past talks that ran
aground over an inability to agree even on an agenda.
Obama on Monday warned against "bluster" and "loose talk of
war" over Iran, which he felt had driven up oil prices, and said
he was convinced "that an opportunity remains for diplomacy -
backed by pressure - to succeed".
Khamenei hailed Obama's reference to opportunity. "We heard
two days ago that the U.S. president said that (they) are not
thinking about war with Iran. These words are good words and an
exit from delusion," Khamenei was quoted by IRNA as saying.
But Khamenei's praise for a U.S. leader, rare for Iran's
paramount conservative clerical leader, was tempered by
criticism of what he called an Obama remark about "bringing the
Iranian people to their knees through sanctions".
The United States has succeeded in severely limiting Iran's
access to global financial services and in extending its own ban
on Iranian oil to the European Union and beyond.
An IAEA report last year revealed a trove of intelligence
pointing to research activities in Iran of use in developing the
means and technologies needed to assemble nuclear weapons,
should it decide to do so.
One salient finding was information that Iran had built a
large containment chamber at Parchin in which to conduct
high-explosives tests that the IAEA said are "strong indicators
of possible weapon development".
