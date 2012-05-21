(Adds details, background)
By Marcus George
DUBAI May 21 United Nations nuclear chief
Yukiya Amano started talks with senior Iranian officials on
Monday, Iranian media reported, on a one-day visit to Tehran
that diplomats say could lead to an agreement for further
inspections of Iranian nuclear sites.
Hours after his pre-dawn arrival in Tehran, Amano met the
head of Iran's nuclear energy organisation, Fereydoun
Abbasi-Davani, ISNA news agency reported. No further details
were immediately available on their discussions.
The International Atomic Energy Agency chief is also
scheduled to meet Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili
and Iranian foreign minister, Ali Akbar Salehi during the day.
On Saturday Salehi described Amano's visit as "a gesture of
goodwill" which he hoped would lead to a "new modality" for
cooperation with the U.N. agency.
Diplomats say it is unlikely Amano would have gone to Tehran
unless he believed a framework deal for further inspections was
a possible outcome.
The visit comes two days before wider negotiations betweeen
world powers and Iran to resolve differences over its nuclear
programme which Western countries suspect is hiding Tehran's
pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability.
Iran has repeatedly denied the accusations.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)