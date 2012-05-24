* US official says talks detailed, both sides engaged
* Powers focus on Iran's enrichment of uranium
* Iran's priority is easing of sanctions
By Andrew Quinn and Justyna Pawlak
BAGHDAD, May 24 Talks between Iran and world
powers to defuse a dispute about Iran's nuclear goals go into a
second day on Thursday with Washington cautiously hopeful of
progress towards an agreed framework for addressing concerns
that Tehran wants to build an atom bomb.
"I believe we have the beginning of a negotiation," a senior
U.S. official said of the discussions, which opened on Wednesday
in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in a renewed effort at diplomacy
that will seek to ease decades of ingrained mistrust.
"We have got engaged ... we have had detailed discussions"
for a potential further round of talks, the official said,
adding the meeting would continue into a second day on Thursday.
The discussions, watched closely by global oil markets as
well as by Iran's arch-enemy Israel, are aimed at exploring ways
to settle a long-standing dispute about a nuclear energy
programme the West suspects is aimed at nuclear bomb research.
Tehran has long stated the programme is strictly for peaceful
purposes.
Both sides - Iran on the one hand and the United States,
Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany on the other - have
been publicly upbeat about the scope for an outline deal
following a 15-month diplomatic freeze and exploratory talks in
Istanbul last month.
In previous meetings, the two sides could not even agree on
an agenda, with each largely repeating known positions and
Tehran refusing any dialogue on changes to its nuclear path.
But international energy markets remain nervous, unsettled
by extended Western sanctions imposed on Iran's crude exports
and the spectre of a Middle East conflict arising from possible
Israeli strikes against Iran's nuclear installations.
Speaking after the first day of discussions, the senior U.S.
official said the meeting revealed a "fair amount of
disagreement" but also areas of common ground.
"But still we have to come to closure ... about what are the
next appropriate steps."
The overall goal of the six countries jointly negotiating
with Tehran is an Iranian agreement to curb uranium enrichment
in a transparent, verifiable way to ensure it is for peaceful
purposes only. Iran's priority is to secure an end to sanctions
isolating the country and damaging its economy.
The senior U.S. official later confirmed that the six powers
had also put specific measures to lessen sanctions pressure on
the table in the discussions as part of a possible
confidence-building package, but declined to elaborate.
IRAN HINTS AT FLEXIBILITY
The pivotal proposal by the six, led by European Union
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, was for Iran to halt its
enrichment of uranium to the higher fissile concentration of 20
percent, her spokesman, Michael Mann, said as talks got under
way.
That is the Iranian nuclear advance most worrying to the
West since it largely overcomes technical obstacles to reaching
90 percent, or bomb-grade, enrichment. Iran says it is enhancing
the fissile purity to such a degree only for medical research.
Tehran has repeatedly ruled out suspending enrichment as
called for by several U.N. Security Council resolutions.
But Iran has hinted at flexibility on higher-grade
enrichment, although analysts caution that it would be unlikely
to compromise much while sanctions remain in place.
Iranian media close to the Tehran government said its chief
negotiator, Saeed Jalili, presented its own five-point package
of proposals covering a "comprehensive" range of nuclear and
non-nuclear issues.
But a European diplomat, referring to the reported Jalili
proposals, said: "We are not quite sure what these five points
are. We are trying to find out. There are no details."
(Additional reporting by Patrick Markey and William Maclean in
Baghdad, Marcus George in Dubai, Fredrik Dahl in Vienna and
Steve Gutterman in Moscow; Writing by Mark Heinrich; Editing by
Peter Cooney)