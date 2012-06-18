DUBAI, June 18 President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
appeared to indicate that Iran would be prepared to stop
high-grade uranium enrichment - a demand of the United States
and its allies - if world powers agreed to meet its needs for
the fuel.
"From the beginning the Islamic Republic has stated that if
European countries provided 20 percent enriched fuel for Iran,
it would not enrich to this level," Ahmadinejad stated in
comments published on his presidential website.
Meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear programme in Moscow on
Monday, world powers are to push for the suspension of its
high-grade uranium enrichment activities over fears Iran is
seeking to develop nuclear weapons capability. Tehran denies
this.
(Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Janet Lawrence)