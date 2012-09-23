* Lawmaker accuses nuclear agency chief Amano
* IAEA wants to investigate suspected atom bomb research
* Israel has increased hints of air strikes on Iran
* Iranian commander says Iran could strike first
(Adds commander's comments, IAEA no comment)
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Sept 23 A senior Iranian lawmaker accused
the UN nuclear watchdog on Sunday of passing confidential
details of Iran's atomic work to Israel, and a military
commander said Tehran may consider a pre-emptive strike on the
Jewish state if it looked set to attack.
Javad Jahangirzadeh, a member of parliament's presiding
board, said International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya
Amano had made "repeated trips" to Israel, divulging sensitive
information about what Tehran says is its peaceful nuclear
programme.
"Amano's repeated trips to Tel Aviv and asking the Israeli
officials' views about Iran's nuclear activities indicates that
Iran's nuclear information has been disclosed to the Zionist
regime and other enemies of the Islamic Republic," Jahangirzadeh
was quoted as saying by Iran's English-language Press TV.
The IAEA declined to comment. Records show Amano has made
only one visit to Israel in his capacity as IAEA chief, in
August 2010. He visited Tehran in May this year.
"If the agency's actions lead to Iran cutting cooperation
with this international body, all responsibility will be with
the IAEA director general," said Jahangirzadeh, also a member of
parliament's national security and foreign policy committee.
After weeks of increased hints by Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu that Israel could strike Iran's nuclear sites,
prompting speculation that might happen before U.S. elections in
November, an Iranian military commander said Iran could strike
first if sure Israel were poised to attack.
"Iran will not start any war but it could launch a
pre-emptive attack if it was sure that the enemies are putting
the final touches to attack it," Iran's state-run Arabic
language Al-Alam television quoted Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a
brigadier general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as
saying.
While Hajizadeh's comments might be seen as part of the
usual hawkish rhetoric from the Iranian military, the
politician's accusation against the IAEA's Amano suggest
Tehran's relations with the agency are severely strained.
INFILTRATED
Last week, Iranian nuclear energy chief Fereydoun
Abbasi-Davani said "terrorists" might have infiltrated the
Vienna-based agency.
He suggested the IAEA included too much sensitive
information about Iran's nuclear programme in its reports that
he said could be used by saboteurs.
Western diplomats dismissed his allegations as an attempt to
distract attention away from the agency's bid to gain access to
a site in Iran it suspects was used for nuclear weapons
research, something Tehran denies.
Iran blames Israel and its Western allies for the
assassination of nuclear scientists in Iran, including an
unsuccessful attempt on Abbasi-Davani in November 2010. It also
blames those countries for computer viruses that appeared
designed to damage its nuclear machinery.
The 35-nation board of the agency censured Iran earlier this
month for defying international demands to curb uranium
enrichment and failing to address mounting disquiet about its
suspected research into atomic bombs.
The resolution prompted Iran's Parliament Speaker, Ali
Larijani, to cast doubt on the benefit of Iran's membership in
the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the Tehran Times
reported.
In another allegation of underhand behaviour against Iran,
the head of parliament's national security and foreign policy
committee said German engineering company Siemens had
planted explosives in equipment it sold to Iran for use in its
nuclear programme.
Siemens, which was building a nuclear power station in Iran
before the Islamic Revolution that toppled the shah in 1979,
denied Alaeddin Boroujerdi's accusation.
"Siemens does not have any business ties with Iran's nuclear
programme and does not supply any technical equipment for it," a
spokesman for the Munich-based multinational said.
(Additional reporting by Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Maria Sheahan
in Frankfurt, Zahra Hosseinian in Zurich; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)